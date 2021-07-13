Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.