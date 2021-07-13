Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $31.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.