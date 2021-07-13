Owens Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

