Owens Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Owens Corning has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
