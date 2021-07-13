Oxygen Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $81.32 million and $211,917.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,508,354 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.