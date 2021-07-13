Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NYSE:PACB) Director William W. Ericson Sells 37,500 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NYSE:PACB) Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00.

Shares of PACB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

