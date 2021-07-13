Pacific Biosciences of California’s (PACB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PACB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $26,098,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.