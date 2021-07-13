PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PAGE stock opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.82) on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.