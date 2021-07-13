Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) Insider Sells $500,216.64 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 94,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $500,216.64.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 184,466 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $776,601.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 172,106 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $703,913.54.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 292,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,413. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

