Pano Anthos Sells 17,241 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $500,851.05.
Shares of NYSE PRPL opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08.
About Purple Innovation
Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.