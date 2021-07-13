Pano Anthos Sells 17,241 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NYSE:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $500,851.05.

Shares of NYSE PRPL opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

