Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh Sells 36,654 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80.

Shares of NYSE PRTK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 395,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,386. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

