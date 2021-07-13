Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.79. 5,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,892. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

