Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 10 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $32.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,526.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,298.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

