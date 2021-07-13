Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,359. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

