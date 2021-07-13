Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,306 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.42. 49,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

