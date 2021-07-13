Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.91. 198,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,359. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

