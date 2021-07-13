Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.34. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 11,716 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $229.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,167 shares of company stock valued at $404,074 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

