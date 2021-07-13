Patricia Lecouras Sells 2,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NYSE:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NYSE:CHEF) insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00.

NYSE CHEF opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

