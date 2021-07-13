Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 26,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

