Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 10,000 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $1,596,500.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.