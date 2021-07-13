Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

BAC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. 1,186,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,208,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

