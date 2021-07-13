Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 897,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,633,994. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

