Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $881,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. 147,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,909. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

