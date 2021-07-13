Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.22. 43,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,365. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.31 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

