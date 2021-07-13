PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.82 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $457.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

