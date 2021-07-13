PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

