Perestroika Purchases 2,900,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika acquired 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,484,000.00.

Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transocean alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transocean by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,315 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.