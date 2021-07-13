Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches One Day Volume of $185,524.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and $185,524.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00153407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,452.61 or 0.99887811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00929891 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.