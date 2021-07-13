Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

PSMMY opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

