Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,676. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Get Personalis alerts:

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.