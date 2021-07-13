Peter Hui Acquires 6,381 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.38 per share, for a total transaction of $206,616.78.

Shares of FCBP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,734. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $33.50.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

