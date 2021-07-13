Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $843,833.51 and approximately $161.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,617.98 or 1.00064499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.43 or 0.01185482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00378248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00380221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005260 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,495,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.