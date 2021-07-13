Phunware, Inc. (NYSE:PHUN) Director Sells $59,141.12 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NYSE:PHUN) Director Eric Manlunas sold 46,204 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $59,141.12.

Shares of NYSE PHUN opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Phunware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

