Pickle Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00021156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $3.41 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00813815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,529,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,265 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

