PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $206,072.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

