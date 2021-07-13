Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle Sells 20,000 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00.

PLL stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,434. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

