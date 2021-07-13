Pillar (PLR) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $197,914.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00052699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00879368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

