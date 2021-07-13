Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

