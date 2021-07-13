Piper Sandler Weighs in on Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Universal Insurance in a report released on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.67 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.