Playcent Price Tops $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $224,443.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00883811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

