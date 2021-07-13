Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,299,998 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,299,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,505,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 16.48% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

