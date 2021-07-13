Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $32.43 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,434,000.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

