Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 46,288 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,288 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,429. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

