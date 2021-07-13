Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 86,508 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,508 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

TMUS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. 9,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,201. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

