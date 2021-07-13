Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. 677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

