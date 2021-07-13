Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 18,749 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.09. 9,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.