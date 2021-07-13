Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 9,642 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

