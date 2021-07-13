Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $16.32 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Novavax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novavax by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,592. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

