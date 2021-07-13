Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $185.73. 7,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $186.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

