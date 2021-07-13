Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,650

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,053.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

