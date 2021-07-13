Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

